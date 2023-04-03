1 hour ago

Kumasi Asante Kotoko's Brazilian striker Matheus De Souza scored his first-ever goal for the club in their massive 4-0 win over Real Tamale United(RTU) on Sunday.

Brazilian Medeiros De Souza scored his first goal for Kotoko in added time to make it a dead rubber as Asante Kotoko crashed the Tamale giants 4-0.

He finished off a nice team move to score his first goal since joining the club in January.

The Brazilian goal poacher joins the porcupine warriors on an initial six-month deal with an option for a one-year extension.

He becomes the second player to join the Kumasi-based club after Rashid Nortey this window.

Matheus is the third Brazilian to join Asante Kotoko after successful spells with Michael Vinicius and Fabio Gama.

The 26-year-old Brazilian striker last played for third-tier K3 side Panju City where he scored twice in 11 matches with one assist.

He has in the past played for the likes of Iguatu-CE in Brazil, CSA Steaua in Romania and CSF Speranta Nisporeni in Moldova.

