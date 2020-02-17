3 hours ago

Asante Kotoko's William Opoku Mensah produced an early miss of the season contender when he fluffed his lines after being presented with a gift of a back pass from Ashanti Gold center back Samed Ibrahim in Sunday's 0-0 draw with Obuasi AshantiGold SC.

The defender gave away a back pass from his goal keeper with an under hit pass which was intercepted by the striker.

With only the goal keeper to beat he dilly dallied and allowed the goalkeeper to sweep the ball off his feet as the chance evaporated.

The striker was taken off by an obviously furious coach Maxwell Konadu minutes after that miss in the game.

Neither side were unable to score as the game ended goalless with both sides now leading the pack in the Ghana Premier League standings.

Asante Kotoko will on Wednesday travel to the dreaded Dormaa Park where they will face Aduana Stars.

VIDEO OF THE MISS BELOW: