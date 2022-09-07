2 hours ago

Ghanaian midfielder Kudus Mohammed scored for his Dutch side Ajax in their UEFA Champions League opening group game against Scottish giants Rangers.

It is his first ever Champions League goal in his young career but with this performance Kudus Mohammed will be hoping to score more.

Ajax handed a heavy 4-0 defeat on the Ibrox side in a dominant display as Kudus Mohammed produce a virtuoso performance.

The 21-year-old Ghanaian was handed his first start of the season by coach Alfred Schreuder after being left steaming on the bench in most matches this season in the Eredivisie.

Kudus Mohammed boycotted Ajax training in a bid to force through a move to Everton but Ajax resisted as they did not entertain the transfer.

Edson Alvarez headed home the opening goal before Stephen Berghuis scored the second goal after a wicked deflection wrong-footed the Rangers goalie with Kudus providing the assist.

Kudus Mohammed then scored a peach of a goal as he turned his marker on the left flank as he galloped inside the penalty box before unleashing a shot across the goalkeeper to make it 3-0.

Late in the second half, Steven Bergwijn wrapped things up with a fourth goal as he intercepted a poor back pass rounded the goalkeeper before slotting the ball into an empty net to make it 4-0.

