Ghana and Ajax midfielder Kudus Mohammed has shone for both club and country this term and the mercurial midfielder has revealed some of his secrets.

Kudus is very nimble-footed and can dazzle his way around most defenses in the world and has opened up about how he twists and turns with absolute ease.

The midfielder is currently injured but in an interaction with an Ajax academy player revealed why he is able to turn with ease due to his low centre of gravity.

"Naturally, I have a strong low center of gravity on the ground so it's more easier for me to turn and really hold the ball with pressure and I think that is what helps me because my lower body is one of my strength,” Mohammed Kudus disclosed to the boy.

The Ghana and Ajax star continued, "My legs and thighs, it helps me turn fast and create opportunities in a game.”

VIDEO BELOW: