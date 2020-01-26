57 minutes ago

Kumawood actress Rose Mensah, popularly known as Kyeiwaa has tied the knot with Micheal Kissi Asare in the United States of America.

The 57-year-old actress had a simple wedding in Massachusetts where she lives in the last couple of years.

The ceremony was attended by very close friends and family.

Kyeiwaa's first marriage to a Kumasi-based spare parts dealer, Daniel Osei ended just after four days in 2015.

She returned her ring and drinks after she discovered that Osei was already married to another woman.

She was accompanied by her father and a number of Kumawood actors and actresses to end the marriage.

Kyeiwaa then acknowledged that, said she was aware Osei had a child with another woman but she didn’t know he was married to her.

Thus her decision to end her first marriage. She didn’t want to be a second wife.