28 minutes ago

Ghanaian striker Kwadwo Opoku Mahala was on target for his Major League Soccer(MLS) side Los Angeles FC on Saturday as they defeated Seattle Sounders 2-1.

Seattle went ahead in the 14th minute when Cristian Roldan forced a turnover and made a sizzling cross into the box, where a sliding Jesús Murillo tipped it into his own net.

LAFC appeared to score in the 27th minute with a thunderous strike by Vela, but the goal was disallowed when video review indicated Vela used his arm to settle the ball.

Opoku still evened it eight minutes later with an impressive strike of his own, threading a shot between two Sounders and past a diving Stefan Frei. The 21-year-old Ghanaian forward known better known as Mahala is finding his groove in MLS with five goals this season.

Vela got the go-ahead goal in the 43rd minute when he slid to deflect José Cifuentes’ beautiful cross past Frei at point-blank range. VIDEO BELOW: