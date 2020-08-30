4 hours ago

Swiss born Ghanaian midfielder Kwame Duah was target for his side FC St. Gallen in their pre-season friendly game with German side SC Freiburg.

St. Gallen were handed a 3-1 defeat by the German side with Duah getting the consolation goal for his side on Saturday.

Freiburg took the lead through Nicolas Hoefler in the 61st minute before Duah levelled the score for the hosts in 90th minute.

Amir Abrashi gave the German side the lead in the 90th minute before Lucas Hoeler made the results safe in added time.

Duah joined St. Gallen from FC Wil 1900 on a two-year deal with an option for another year.

Lawrence Ati-Zigi and Musah Nuhu also featured for FC St. Gallen.

