1 hour ago

Managing Editor of the Insight newspaper, Kwesi Pratt Jnr, has shaded Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia for his inability to keep the cedi ‘locked down in prison’ permanently.

This follows a Forex Committee that has been formed by government to deal with the depreciation of the cedi.

The Committee, which is headed by Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta, is to review the current Forex (FX) regime, offer workable alternatives by way of policy interventions and save the cedi from a free fall.

The membership of the committee is drawn from the Bank of Ghana, Agriculture Ministry, Ghana Union of Traders Association (GUTA), Association of Ghana Industries, some universal banks among other key stakeholders.

But critics have concluded that the desperate situation necessitating the committee's formation has exposed the double standards of the Akufo-Addo administration when Dr Bawumia made the popular statement that "if the fundamentals are weak, the exchange rate will expose you".

The current Vice-President made the infamous statement prior to the 2016 election when he was taking a jab at what he described as the economic mismanagement of the erstwhile administration of then President John Dramani Mahama.

Contributing to Peace FM's morning show ‘Kokrokoo’, Kwesi Pratt said "Ghanaians want the cedi to be stabilized” adding rather sardonically that, “the cedi has run away from Bawumia; the cedi was stronger than Bawumia so it pushed him aside and escaped. The cedi over-powered the vice president and because of that they've had to call on stronger men to arrest it . . . now we have 40 stronger people to arrest the cedi since Bawumia was not able to do it.”

Peacefmonline