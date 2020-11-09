2 hours ago

The rapist has been put under guard at the AGA hospital

The brave lady who bit off the manhood of an armed robber who asked her to give him a blow job has finally spoken about her ordeal at the hands of the criminal and events that led to her action.

According to 24-year-old, Justina Donkor, she woke up and realized the armed robber had removed her pant and had had sex with her after allegedly drugging her.

When she became conscious and asked the armed robber what he wanted, he replied that he came to steal from her.

Justina said since she was afraid for her dear life, she pleaded with the armed robber to spare her life and take away whatever he wanted.

Not satisfied with the bout of sexual encounters, he asked for a blow job so he could erect and sleep with her again but Justina bit off the head of his manhood in the process.

Pained by this, the armed robber also bit her back and took to his heel but they met at the same hospital for treatment where he was arrested.

According to the victim, when she woke up, she saw the suspect with a cutlass and local pistol. The robber had also taken her cash of GH¢550, TV set and a mobile phone.

He then decided to leave the room but changed his mind and ask her to suck his penis and out of fear that she could be harmed, she obliged.

The victim quickly reported to the police and thereafter went to Anglogold Ashanti Hospital for treatment but a few minutes later, the suspect also came to the same hospital and she alerted the security men and the suspect was arrested and put under guard at the hospital.

He was later identified and when police visited the crime scene, the cut penis was retrieved and sent to the hospital for preservation.

