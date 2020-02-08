10 minutes ago

Former Black Stars player Laryea Kingston is a coach nowadays nurturing and helping to bring through the next big thing at Ghana's elite football academy Right to Dream in Akosombo in the Eastern Region.

Laryea has arrived in Denmark alongside the Right to Dream Academy U-19 team who are on a training tour with their sister club FC Norsdjallaend.

In the Scandinavian country, Laryea Kingston will take charge of the U-19 teams of both Right to Dream Academy and Norsdjaelland.

Right to Dream U-19 side will be engaged in friendly games with local teams while they will also train with their colleagues at FC Norsdjaelland.

Laryea who did his coaching badges locally holds a raft of CAF coaching certificates and has since gaining his badges been working with the Right to Dream Academy.

The Former Hearts of Midlothian winger has been handling the junior side of Right to Dream Academy since last year helping them to win the J-League Youth Cup in Japan last year