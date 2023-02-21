1 hour ago

The Executive Director of Crime Check Foundation, Ibrahim Oppong Kwarteng has revealed how slain former Ghana winger Christian Atsu Twasam linked up with him.

He says that the footballer reached out to him about six years ago after seeing his prison advocacy online and decided to play an active role in paying the fines of petty offenders and reforming them among others.

Since then the footballer has been a key contributor to the foundation and advocated for the passage of the non-custodial bill into law until his untimely demise.

Christian Atsu was found dead under the earthquake rubble in Hatay - Turkey after days of searching for him.

The Hatayspor winger had been missing for 12 days since the devastating 7.8 magnitude earthquake hit Turkey and some parts of Syria on February 6.

"Atsu helped bail out 150 prisoners and also catered for the bills of patients in hospitals, and not only did he do that, but he also had them employed," Kwarteng said.

He also mentioned that Atsu paid for surgeries for numerous people and settled school fees for several Ghanaians.

Kwarteng further paid tribute to the former Chelsea player, saying "Atsu was unique among big personalities in the country; he was an icon for everyone."

VIDEO BELOW: