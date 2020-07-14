2 hours ago

Ghana's Latif Blessing was on song on Monday night as he helped his side Los Angeles FC grabbed a share of the spoils in their 3-3 draw against Houston Dynamo at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex.

Los Angeles FC were able to get a face saving draw in the MLS is Back tournament with Ghana's Latif Blessing providing an assist in that game.

Memo Rodriguez opened the flood gates in the six goal thriller in the 9th minute of the game before Bradlesy Wright-Phillips pulled parity for the home side in the 19th minute.

The Away side seemed to have run away with all three points by adding two more goals to make it 3-1 against Los Angeles FC with Memo Rodriguez getting his second goal on the night on the 30th minute before Albert Elis put further gloss on the results for the away side with a goal late at half time.

With the game getting from the home side Los Angesles FC grabbed the initiative and pulled a goal back in the 63rd minute through Diego Rossi.

The comeback was completed in the 69th minute through Brian Rodriguez, scoring his first goal for the club since joining from penarol in the summer.

Rodriguez's goal was assisted by Latif Blessing with a delicious assist after a failed set piece.

