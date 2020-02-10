1 hour ago

Liberty Professionals defender Paul Kwame has expressed satisfaction with the performance of his side despite succumbing to a disappointing 1-0 defeat away to Ashanti Gold SC on match week 9 of the ongoing Ghana Premier League.

The Scientific soccer Lads saw their unbeaten away run come to an end at the Len Clay stadium in Obuasi in Sunday.

Midfielder Appiah McCarthy scored the only goal of the game for the miners on the stroke of half time via a penalty kick after Liberty defender Ernest Danso handled the ball in the area.

The Dansoman based side probed in the second half in search of a point but to no avail.

After the game, Defender Kwame Paul says his side should have won the game.

The highly rated centre back also blamed the referee for denying Liberty Professionals at least a point from the game but was quick to add that his side will bounce back in their next game.

Watch Video here:

Liberty Professionals will next play joint league leader Aduana Stars at home on Match Week 10 of the 2019-20 Ghana Premier League.