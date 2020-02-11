2 hours ago

Liberty Professionals trainer David Dickson Ocloo was unhappy with the manner in which his side lost their Ghana Premier League match week 9 tie away to Obuasi Ashanti Gold.

The Scientific Soccer Lads suffered their first away defeat of the season last Sunday, losing 1-0 to the Miners in a game marred by controversial refereeing decisions.

Ashgold midfielder Appiah McCarthy scored the only goal of the game from the penalty spot on the stroke of half time after Liberty defender Ernest Danso handled the ball in the area.

The Dansoman based side had two shouts for a penalty turned down by the referee leading to verbal altercations with the referee after the game.

Although Coach David Ocloo was tight-lipped on the performance of the referee in his post match interview, the young trainer attributed the defeat to 'external factors'.

Watch: Liberty Professionals coach explains why his team lost to Ashgold.

https://youtu.be/tCHgXdeHrL4

The coach further his delight at the way his team performed, insisting that they will bounce back stronger in their next game.

Liberty Professionals will next play on home soil against joint league leaders Aduana Stars on match week 10 of the 2019-20 Ghana Premier League campaign.