18 hours ago

The private home of Lord Oblitey Commey, the immediate former Director of Operations at the Office of the President under the Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo administration, was reportedly broken into by an unidentified group of armed military personnel accompanied by men in plain clothes, leaving residents of Dansoman in shock.

Eyewitnesses say the group arrived in a pick-up truck with the registration number GW 4876-24 to carry out the operation at around 10:00 p.m. on January 31, 2025.

It remains unclear under whose orders the raid was conducted or the reason behind the seizure of properties from the former presidential staffer’s home.

Information gathered by the media indicates all the vehicles and other seized items were returned within 24 hours, following swift intervention by authorities.

Reports suggest that senior officials were displeased and embarrassed by the incident, prompting the immediate reversal of the operation.

The development has sparked concerns over due process and the legality of such actions, with many questioning the motives behind the raid.

As of now, no official statement has been issued regarding the circumstances leading to the operation or those responsible for it.