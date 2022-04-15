3 hours ago

Captain of the Black Stars, Andre Ayew says that Uruguay's Luis Suarez killed Africa's dream when he deliberately prevented Ghana from scoring with his hands at the 2010 World Cup in South Africa.

According to the Al Sadd forward, Suarez killed Africa's dream of reaching the World Cup for the first time as Ghana was on the brink of reaching the last four but Andre Ayew admits if it were him, he could have done same.

The Black Stars of Ghana have been drawn in group H of the 2022 FIFA World Cup tournament.

They meet familiar foes Uruguay who Ghanaians have very bitter memories about after the events at the 2010 World Cup with other group members being Portugal and South Korea.

Both teams met at the quarter finals stage of the 2010 World Cup in South Africa.

Ghana scored first through Sulley Muntari from a long range strike before Diego Forlan equalized with a free kick.

On the stroke of full time, Ghana had a corner kick and Dominic Adiyiah headed the ball goal wards but Luis Suarez clawed the ball away with his bare hands like a goalkeeper.

He was shown a red card and Ghana awarded a penalty but Asamoah Gyan missed and Ghana lost the post match penalties.

“Like I said before and I said in the past that maybe if it was me or someone else, I could have done the same on the action,” the Al Sadd forward told Joy Sports when asked about Suarez’s action.

“It’s true he killed us, he killed our dream, he killed Africans’ dream, and we all have that feeling that he didn’t make us the first [African] country to get to the semifinals, so that will always be there.

“But he did it for his nation, he took a decision but we don’t look at that, we want to play well and try and succeed.”

