Ever since the movie industry ‘collapsed’ most of the actors and actresses have diverted to different fields whiles some have turned into ‘Slavengers’.

Well one of the ‘Slayvengers’ Maame Serwaa, has caused an uproar with the latest video exhibiting her huge ‘melons’ to the amusement of her huge following on social media.

We thought we have seen it all but it seems Maame Serwaa is growing to become Pamela Odame’s challenger or even surpass her.

The 20-year-old actress in the video we chanced on, displayed her huge ‘melons’ as she shook it whiles she jammed to a song.

Maame Serwaa showcased her ‘front and end elevation’ which amassed interesting commentaries from her fans particularly male fans.

Many doubted if she is indeed 20 years because the ‘loads’ she carries befits a 30-year-old woman.

See the video for yourself:

#maameserwaa Dey kill us ooh ✌️✌️ A post shared by BrownGH (@brownghdotcom) on Feb 11, 2020 at 3:07am PST

Credit: Browngh.com