Tears run down the checks of former president John Dramani Mahama yesterday, January 16, 2020 during the launch of NDC’s Electronic Payment Platform held in Accra.

The former president who mounted the podium to address the crowd ended up weeping for close to two minutes.

Though the reason for his tears is not clear, it could be seen from all indications that Mr. Mahama was in a solemn mood necessitated by the local worship song which was playing in the background.

The opposition party launched an electronic payment platform to enable party members and sympathizers to contribute financially towards their 2020 campaign.

National Executives of the party, former government appointees, constituency branch executives, and all well-wishers were present for the fundraising at the International Trade Fair Centre.

Among other things, Mr. Mahama said his return to power will see massive transformation in various sectors, especially education.

This transformation, he said, includes the abolishing of the double track system under free SHS and free Technical and Vocational Education (TVET) at all levels.



The NDC has since the commencement of the implementation of the double-track system vehemently criticised the NPP, arguing that it is a lazy approach to solving the challenge created by the Free SHS policy.

Last year, the Minority in Parliament alleged that the double-track system being implemented by the Education Ministry has caused a lot of teenage pregnancies among female students nationwide.

According to the Minority, over 1400 female students have been impregnated since the double-track system was implemented in September 2018.

“There are teenage pregnancies being recorded in some senior high schools, within a space of one year alone, that is the last academic year alone 2018/2019, over 1433 girls at senior high schools across the country were impregnated and dropped out of schools," said minority spokesperson on education, Peter Nortsu at a press conference.

“The long and frequent semester breaks are the major causes of teenage pregnancies, students spend eight weeks at school and the same length of time at home. The double-track system…is not helping in the delivery of quality education in our senior high schools, students are made to go on long vacations after spending a few days in school, and sometimes the reopening date for one track is postponed to the disadvantage of parents.”

