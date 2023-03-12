1 hour ago

Ghanaian striker Majeed Abdul Waris was on target for his Cypriot club Anorthosis Famagusta in their 3-1 win over Doxa Katokopias in the Cyprus league game on Saturday afternoon.

The away side started the game on the front foot as they pushed a lot of players forward in search of the breakthrough and it finally arrived in the 9th minute of the game.

Beninese striker Tidjani Anaane grabbed the opening goal for the away side Doxa in the 9th minute of the game as their attacking intent paid off.

The first half ended with a 1-0 win for the away side Doxa but things quickly unraveled in the second half of the game.

Doxa suffered in the second half when their player Fawaz Abdullahi was given his marching orders after a second yellow card in the 57th minute.

Sergio Tejera pulled parity for the host Anorthosis Famagusta on the hour mark from the penalty spot before Majeed Waris added the second goal for his side in the 74th minute.

Ghanaian player Benjamin Akoto Asamoah who was playing for Doxa Katokopias was substituted in the 85th minute with Ilic his replacement.

Anorthosis Famagusta put the icing on the cake as Hélder Ferreira scored the final goal in the 87th minute.

VIDEO BELOW: