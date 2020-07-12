1 hour ago

A rather bizarre incident happened at Kaneshie Market, Sunday, when a young man attempted to commit suicide on the overpass.

Footage of the act which has been in circulation since Sunday morning captures the unidentified man holding on to what appears to be a metal which forms part of the overpass.

The fear of leaving the metal and dropping dead caught the attention of passersby who made attempts to stop him from the heinous act.

Having hanged up there for more than four minutes amidst concerns as to what could have informed his decision to attempt to commit suicide, he was eventually saved when a truck stopped beneath the overpass to aid some two men to climb to rescue him.

Source: Ghanaweb