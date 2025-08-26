3 hours ago

A 36-year-old man, Emmanuel Somiah, has died following a violent confrontation at Mpasatia in the Atwima Mponua District on Saturday, August 23, 2025.

Reports indicate that Emmanuel had gone to the home of his girlfriend, Cynthia Nyarko, around 5 p.m. to collect some personal items.

While there, he unexpectedly met another man, identified only as Jeff, who had also come to visit Cynthia.

Eyewitnesses say the encounter quickly escalated into a heated argument and later a fight.

“We heard shouting and struggling inside the house, then everything went quiet. When we rushed in, Emmanuel was lying unconscious. Cynthia claimed she didn’t know what had happened,” one resident told reporters.

Emmanuel was rushed on a tricycle to a nearby health facility but was pronounced dead on arrival.

Police have since arrested Cynthia Nyarko to assist with investigations, while Jeff is currently on the run. A manhunt has been launched to track him down.

The Atwima Mponua District Police Command has assured residents that a full investigation is ongoing to establish the circumstances that led to the tragic incident.

