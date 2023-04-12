3 hours ago

A Nigerian man has caused a commotion at a betting shop after losing his money while playing virtual games at the shop.

A viral video on Twitter captures a middle-aged man trying to fight attendants at a bet Naija shop in Nigeria.

Patrons at the shop had to restrain the man who is said to have lost 50,000 Naira which is equivalent to GHC 1,183.

The man is heard speaking in a native Nigerian language as he attempted to pick a monitor while shouting in top of his voice.

Betting is a big and booming industry in Africa for most youth who are unemployed or under-employed.

Many have resorted to gambling as a means of survival with most of them chasing a whirlwind and losing more than they actually earn.

