4 hours ago

A young man who is a victim of Nana Agradaa's latest 'sika gari' scam has shed light on how the self-styled pastor robbed them of their hard-earned cash.

Patricia Oduro aka Nana Agradaa has a history as she was duping people under the pretext of doubling their money for them whiles she was a fetish priestess.

According to Nana Agradaa she met her 'Damascus moment' quickly repented and metamorphosed into a pastor and overnight established a church with the name Heavenway Church.

Unsurprisingly under the cloak of God, the self-styled pastor is still practicing her devious sika gari scheme that served her so well in the past.

The man in the video claims church members numbering about 5,000 paid various sums of money to Nana Agradaa as seed money in exchange to double what they paid.

After gleefully paying the seed monies, they were expecting the cash to be doubled and shared amongst them as promised but it never materialized.

VIDEO BELOW: