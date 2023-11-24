10 hours ago

Italian striker Mario Balotelli, 33, has thankfully avoided serious injury after a car crash in Orzinuovi, Brescia.

The incident occurred on Thursday night when Balotelli reportedly lost control of his Audi Q8, resulting in a collision with a wall.

Despite initial reports suggesting that the player was seen staggering after the accident, Balotelli emerged from the wreckage unscathed.

The former Manchester City and Liverpool striker, who currently plays for Adana Demirspor in Turkey, promptly visited a local medical facility for a check-up.

Balotelli, who returned to Italy during the November international break and is already nursing an unrelated injury, is now focused on a full recovery.

The local authorities are actively investigating the circumstances surrounding the crash.

The news has understandably sparked concern among football fans, but reassurance comes with reports of Balotelli's overall well-being.

The incident serves as a reminder of the unpredictable nature of life, even for high-profile athletes, and the importance of safety precautions on and off the field.

