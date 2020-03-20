2 hours ago

It was all tears of joy as Fella Makafui got what will best be described as her first gift after their dramatic wedding ceremony today, March 19.

The actress and entrepreneur in a video was seen in total shock as her hubby, Medikal decided to gift her a brand new Benz C300.

For records purposes, this is the second time, Medikal has gifted Fella with a car.

It will be recalled that back in 2018, the AMG Business rapper gave her the keys to a new Audi after it was revealed that her ‘East Legon’ sugar daddies seized all the cars they gave her after she ditched them.

Watch the video below

