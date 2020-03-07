It all started as lies but gradually, the traditional marriage of Ghana's latest celebrity couple Medikal and Fella Makafui is currently ongoing.
According to reports, this will be followed by a white wedding.
Photos of Fella Makafui's bachelorette party flooded social media yesterday; giving her friends gathered the indication that she is indeed ready for the next stage of her life.
Congratulations to the latest celebrity couple.
Below is a video of Fella Makafui ready to meet her husband.
Comments