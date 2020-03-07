1 hour ago

It all started as lies but gradually, the traditional marriage of Ghana's latest celebrity couple Medikal and Fella Makafui is currently ongoing.

According to reports, this will be followed by a white wedding.

Photos of Fella Makafui's bachelorette party flooded social media yesterday; giving her friends gathered the indication that she is indeed ready for the next stage of her life.

Congratulations to the latest celebrity couple.

Below is a video of Fella Makafui ready to meet her husband.