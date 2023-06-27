2 hours ago

Dutch and Atletico Madrid forward Memphis Depay has been seen in Ghana's capital, Accra, alongside his Holland teammate Georginio Wijnaldum.

The two players were spotted at a boxing gym in Accra, where Depay contributed money for its renovation. He also interacted with young aspiring boxers, showing his support for the sport.

Both players have connections to Ghana. Wijnaldum, who grew up with a Ghanaian stepfather, was previously known as Boateng before changing his name. Depay, on the other hand, has a Ghanaian father and has been a frequent visitor to Ghana. He has a special connection with the School for the Deaf in Cape Coast, where he has undertaken various infrastructure projects.

It is reported that Depay and Wijnaldum will spend their summer holidays in Ghana, with Depay continuing his charitable work before their departure.

Depay recently joined Atletico Madrid in January from Barcelona, following his transfer from Lyon to Barcelona on a free transfer.