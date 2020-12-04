55 minutes ago

Ghanaian midfielder Michael Baidoo grabbed a brace for his side Jerv in their match against Grorud on Thursday night in the Norwegian second tier league.

His brace was enough as Jerv beat Grorud two nil in the their league game at the J.J Ugland Stadion.

It was a masterclass display from the 21 year old attacking midfielder as he scored his first goal in the 14th minute after robbing an opponent of the ball close to the cneter circle he raced into the penalty box before slotting home.

Baidoo completed his brace in the second half with six minutes to end proceedings as he galloped from deep into the 18 yard box before ghosting past two players to score.

The 21-year-old has scored four goals in 25 league appearances this season for his side.

VIDEO BELOW:

?s=20