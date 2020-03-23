1 hour ago

Former Ghana star Michael Essien has joined the tall list of players who have joined the social media craze dubbed #StayAtHomeChallenge.

The challenge was designed to cure boredom that will be suffered by players and all person who are stucked at homed due to the debilitating coronavirus pandemic that has taken the world by storm.

Many football stars worldwide like Lionel Messi, Thiery Henry, Jesse Lingard , Chelsea's youngster Billy Gilmour have all joined the craze.

They mostly play keep ups with a piece of toilet roll and one tries to do the keep ups as many times as possible before it drops and then nominates another player or friend to carry out the challenge.

Michael Essien who nowadays plies his trade in Azerbaijan with FK Sabail was thrown the challenge by one Ramin Hasanov.

Instead of the usual toilet roll, the former Chelsea star used football to display his skills .

Like most leagues in Europe and around the world, the Azerbaijan league is on a break following the coronavirus pandemic.