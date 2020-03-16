2 hours ago

Former Chelsea star Michael Essien is not idling around at home doing nothing as he has a strict physical fitness programme in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.

In the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, various leagues across Europe have been put on ice including the Azerbaijan league.

Michael Essien nowadays plays for Azerbaijan Premier League side Sabali Fc as a player/manager but with the turn of events he has been forced to stay indoors but he doors so while keeping his fitness with rigorous training schedule.

With the rate of the coronavirus pandemic, it remains unclear when football will be back but the former Black Stars midfielder has been sharing various training drills on his Instagram page.

“Don’t stay at home and do nothing. Still keep that body moving,” the former Chelsea star captioned the video.

The 58-time capped Black Stars legend has made 11 appearances in all competitions for Sabali this season.