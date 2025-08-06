1 hour ago

A military helicopter has crashed and burst into flames after colliding with a tree at Adansi Brofoyedu in the Ashanti Region, leaving behind a trail of devastation.

The tragic incident occurred on the morning of Wednesday, August 6, 2025, shaking the otherwise quiet community.

Eyewitnesses report that the aircraft, which is believed to fly the Accra–Obuasi route every Wednesday, suddenly went down under unclear circumstances.

Moments after the crash, locals rushed to the scene only to be met with the horrifying sight of the helicopter engulfed in flames with the charred bodies of those on board.

According to initial observations, dismembered body parts were recovered at the crash site, suggesting that four people may have been onboard at the time.

However, their identities have not yet been confirmed.

The exact cause of the crash is currently under investigation by authorities. However, local sources suggested that poor weather conditions may have played a role in the disaster.

The Ghana Armed Forces have yet to issue an official statement regarding the crash, as investigators work to piece together the events that led to the tragedy.

The residents of Adansi Brofoyedu remain in shock as they come to terms with the devastating accident that unfolded in their community. The charred remains of the helicopter and the visible damage at the scene have drawn onlookers and raised questions about the safety of military flights in the region.

PHOTOS BELOW:

VIEWER DISCRETION IS HIGHLY ADVISED: