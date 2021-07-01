1 hour ago

A group of military men have been caught on camera in Wa in the Upper West Regional brutalizing civilians on the streets.

It is not immediately clear what may have warranted such an action by the men in uniform but eyewitnesses say they were in search of a missing mobile phone belonging to one of them. According to one eyewitness, one of the soldiers is believed to have boarded what is referred to as “Yellow Yellow” or “Mahama Cambo” and lost his phone.

The incident is said to have started at 1:00pm and lasted for close to an hour at the Wa main traffic Thursday afternoon.

Public Relations Officer of the Upper West Regional Coordinating Council, Cletus Awuni, who is said to have gone to find out from the military about their operations was also severely brutalized with his mobile phone also destroyed.

Source: 3news