Parliament witnessed a moment of tension on Tuesday as the Minority Caucus staged a walkout in protest of the swearing-in of Ewurabena Aubynn, the newly elected Member of Parliament for Ablekuma North.

The walkout was triggered by a procedural disagreement after Minority Chief Whip, Frank Annoh-Dompreh, requested permission to make a statement prior to the oath of office being administered.

Though Annoh-Dompreh formally moved to raise the issue after catching the attention of the Speaker, Majority Leader Mahama Ayariga opposed the move, suggesting that any comments or grievances could be expressed after the swearing-in ceremony.

Speaker of Parliament, Rt. Hon. Alban Bagbin, sided with the Majority Leader, ruling that the swearing-in would proceed as scheduled, and the floor would be opened to commentary thereafter.

Displeased with the Speaker’s decision, Annoh-Dompreh responded firmly:

“Mr. Speaker, we cannot be part of this swearing-in.”

He then led the Minority MPs out of the chamber, leaving the ruling party members and parliamentary leadership to continue with the ceremony.

Despite the protest, Ewurabena Aubynn was officially sworn in as the Member of Parliament for Ablekuma North. Her induction follows a high-stakes rerun election held in selected polling stations after the Electoral Commission nullified the original December 2024 results due to irregularities.

Her swearing-in represents a symbolic and numerical gain for the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in a traditionally New Patriotic Party (NPP) stronghold.

