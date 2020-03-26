49 minutes ago

Fc Nordsjaelland and Ghana star Mohammed Kudus has joined the bandwagon of footballers advocating for the guidelines in order to ensure everyone stays protected from the lethal coronavirus pandemic.

The number of Ghanaians infected by the disease keeps surging almost every other day with 132 cases recorded as at Thursday 26th March 2020.

Coronavirus has brought the world onto its knees with almost everything grounding to a halt with all major league in Europe and around the world suspended.

"As you all know the world is bleeding. In these tough times it is insane to put sports, social activities before our health and humanity," he said on Twitter.

"As of today medic put their lives on the.line to save the infected and the best we can do is to help them starve the virus," he added.

"Let's united to socially distance and encourage ourselves for our mental sanity. Take the precautionary very serious to stay safe and keep positive in the face of COVID-19."

The Ghanaian youngster has had a blistering season with his club having notched up 9 goals in 19 games in the Danish league.

