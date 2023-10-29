5 hours ago

During a Premier League match, Ghanaian midfielder Mohammed Kudus was involved in a clash with Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford.

This incident occurred after a heavy tackle by James Tarkowski, resulting in yellow cards for both Kudus and Pickford.

The confrontation unfolded when Kudus went down following a challenge from behind by James Tarkowski. Pickford, however, expressed doubt and skepticism while Kudus was on the ground, leading to a face-to-face confrontation between the two players.

The tackle appeared to be reckless, with Kudus seemingly subjected to a high challenge. However, no action was taken, and there was no VAR check, creating a notable disturbance on the field.

Despite the heated exchange, Dominic Calvert-Lewin's moment of brilliance secured an important Premier League victory for Everton in their first match since the passing of chairman Bill Kenwright.

Calvert-Lewin skillfully turned his marker with a clever flick before firing a low shot into the bottom corner of the net, providing a rare moment of quality in an otherwise scrappy match where goal-scoring opportunities were scarce.

In stoppage time, Everton relied on keeper Jordan Pickford to preserve the victory, as the England international made a crucial save when faced with a powerful volley from West Ham substitute Said Benrahma.

This victory lifted Everton five points clear of the relegation zone, although they remained in the fifteenth position in the Premier League table.

On the other hand, West Ham, who are currently ninth in the standings, have experienced a decline in form, winning just one of their last six Premier League matches after their strong start to the season.

