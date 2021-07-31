45 minutes ago

Socialite and social media commentator Afia Schwarzenegger has slammed giant telecommunication, MTN for being stingy.

This follows the company's involvement in 9 year old Oswald's 'Our day' list handed to her mum during the end of term which went viral after a friend of the child's mother posted on Twitter.

The 'Our day list' generated a lot of response with more than 50 corporate and business entities trooping to the Christ Ambassadors School to support the young Oswald and make his wish come true.

MTN presented the boy with a branded cake and internet data which is valued at just GHc50.

This drew a lot of ridicule from many Ghanaian as MTN's gesture was pale in comparison to that of Vodafone.

Speaking on her Instagram page, Afia Schwar has blasted MTN for being stingy like her former boss and TV personality Delay.

