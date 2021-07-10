10 hours ago

Ghanaian winger Nana Opoku Ampomah has intensified his pre-season training exercise with his Belgian club Royal Antwerp where he is currently on loan from German Bundesliga side Fortuna Dusseldorf.

The winger will be hoping he can turn up some good form coming season in order to seal a permanent move to the Belgium club.

Nana Opoku Ampomah who has failed to hit any form ever since joining the German side was sent out on loan last season to the Belgian club and he would want to make an impression next season.

The 25-year-old and his teammates are not looking back with their preparations having been through some beach work before going through some drills in the gym.

Royal Antwerp will play some friendly matches as they look to get back to full fitness for the coming season.

