4 hours ago

A leading member of Ghana's biggest opposition party and Parliamentary candidate for Abura Asebu Kwamankese constituency Felix Owusu Kwakye has been caught in the bedroom of a lady alleged to be someone's girlfriend.

Even tough the married politician was not filmed having sex with the woman named as Dela, those who filmed the incident accused him of that.

The former deputy information minister is alleged to have visited the lady as early as 5am, as claimed by his accusers.

It is not yet known when the incident happened but the recorded video, that has gone viral on social media, comes at a time the political campaigns for the 2020 presidential and parliamentary elections have been heightened.

The National Democratic Congress top gun who was decked out in the party's t-shirt during the incident denied doing anything with the woman.

However, the self-acclaimed brother-in-law of the woman could be heard challenging the public figure, who seemed to be begging for peace talks.

It is the second time a member of the opposition has been found in such quagmire following a similar exposé at Ayawaso North, involving a party executive and a lady caught in a hotel.

Felix is in contention for the against incumbent NPP MP Elvis Morris Donkoh for the Abura Asebu Kwamankese seat.

It is not yet known how the party is going to deal with the allegation as the 2020 Election is just a month away.

But the Ayawaso East constituency in response to theirs, swiftly dismantled the assertion of any wrong doing against their member, claiming "it was a set up by the desperate ruling NPP".

Below is the video.