If the posh cars for the traditional marriage ceremony left you in awe, the white wedding convoy will make you go insane! GhanaWeb is well informed a new set of cars are being used for Kennedy Osei Asante’s white wedding which is ongoing at East Legon.

The first son of Ghanaian business mogul Dr. Osei Kwame Despite traditionally married girlfriend Tracy Akosua Gyamfuaa Ameyaw on Valentine Day’s eve. As done in several Ghanaian homes, the white wedding follows with high anticipations considering how the traditional marriage saw the assemblage of posh cars and exhibition of expensive apparels.

During the traditional marriage, one of the attendees who stood out with his brand of car was Fadda Dickson, Managing Director of Despite Group who has been described by many as a pivot that possesses proficiency in media marketing strategies.

He was spotted heading to the event in a posh McLaren sports car valued at about $325,000!

Dr. Osei Kwame Despite, owner of Despite Media, and his brother Dr. Ofori Sarpong were spotted at the event in a blue wrangler jeep. Both were clad in colourful kente clothes with beautiful traditional slippers – ahenema – to match.

The groom who is the General Manager of Despite Media was also clad in a nice kente clothe and flanked by about 60 groomsmen in brown kaftan.

On February 12, 2020, Kennedy Osei Asante proposed to his girlfriend Tracy, on a flight while returning from a friend’s wedding at Calabar in Nigeria.

“Hello everybody on this flight… the bible says when a man finds a wife he finds a good thing. At this moment I’d love to ask Tracy to formally grant me the opportunity to make her my wife,” he said after he was given access to the flight mic.

Watch footage from the white wedding below:

Source: Ghanaweb.com