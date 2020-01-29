1 hour ago

A new ambulance belonging to the Sissala West Districts in the Upper West Region, has just rescued accident victims, Tuesday evening.

According to a report by Ghana Publisher, a motor rider was knocked down by a moving vehicle and people at the accident scene called the new emergency number, 112.

The Sissala West ambulance which was among the many ambulances shared today, immediately got the scene to rescue the victims.

This portal is yet to identify the very spot where the accident occurred.

President Akufo Addo on Tuesday commissioned and distributed the 307 ambulances recently procured to help augment operations of the National Ambulance Service (NAS).

The new ambulances were distributed in all 275 constituencies in Ghana in fulfilment of the government’s 2016 election campaign to help improve emergency healthcare delivery

A motor rider got hit by a moving vehicle and the Sissala West Ambulance was there to rescue him. @Ghana thanks @NAkufoAddo pic.twitter.com/rajYdiv0RM

— Ghana Publisher (@GhanaPublisher) January 28, 2020