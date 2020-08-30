3 hours ago

English born Ghanaian striker Kwame Thomas is excited to have signed for English lower tier side Wrexham AFC.

Thomas penned a one-year deal with the English National League side on a free transfer after leaving Burton Albion in June.

“I’m happy to be here. I already know some of the players and I can’t wait to start."he told his club's official website.

“The main thing is playing games; if you aren’t playing games it’s a bit pointless so I had a decision to make – ‘do you want to be a footballer and play or do you just want to be on the bench and get 20 minutes’. It was never a doubt for me to go somewhere and get games.

“I spoke to Adi and Recks briefly and they told me that this group of lads are really welcoming, and told me how they found it, so I spoke a little bit to make me feel at ease coming into a nice changing room and good surroundings.”

He also spent time at Doncaster Rovers last season, while he was previously with Solihull Moors – playing alongside new Wrexham team-mates Jamie Reckord and Adi Yussuf.

Thomas, 24, came through the Derby County academy and made his Championship debut in 2014.

He has also played for Coventry City, alongside another of Wrexham’s summer signings, Jordan Ponticelli, and has also had temporary spells with Notts County, Blackpool, Sutton United and Kidderminster.

