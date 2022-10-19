1 hour ago

Nico Williams played a key role for his side as he supplied the assist for the second goal scored by Raul Garcia in their 2-2 drawn game against Getafe.

The Spanish International left his marker for dead on the edge of the corner of the penalty box before scoring for his teammate to scoop into the yawning net.

Nico's senior brother, Inaki Williams opened the scores for his side on his 350th appearance for the Basque side.

Bilboa despite taking the lead twice drew 2-2 away from home with a gritty Getafe side on Tuesday evening.

Athletic twice took the lead, through Iñaki Williams and Raúl García, but on both occasions, Getafe was able to draw level.

Athletic Bilbao opened the scoring early in the first half, through Inaki Williams in the 2nd minute, but Getafe equalized through Carles Aleñá in the 27th minute, ending the first half with a 1-1 draw.

In the second half, the teams exchanged possession and chances, Raul García scored the visitors’ second goal in the 62nd minute before Munir Haddadi pulled parity for Getafe in the 76th minute.

Nico has five-goal involvement in ten matches for his side in Spanish La Liga this campaign.

VIDEO BELOW: