The past couple of weeks has been very turbulent for popular Ghana blogger Eugene Osafo-Nkansah aka Nkonkonsa and his heartthrob actress, Victoria Lebene.

The couple have renewed their vows on the occasion of their two year marriage anniversary as they put aside the troubled last few weeks.

They have put behind them damning revelations that was made by Abena Korkor about the blogger some weeks ago.

In a video posted by the actress on her Instagram page, the couple are seen exchanging rings while renewing their vows signalling that their love is stronger than any storm that will blow.

Lebene's video was captioned: “EUGVIC @2 ANNIVERSARY WORTH CELEBRATING 🥂🍾……….. The God factor playing a huge role in there 🔥……I am powerful, it’s a gift! No Joke!”

