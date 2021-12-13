3 hours ago

The National Sports Authority(NSA) informed the Ghana Football Association and all clubs who use their facility last week that they will close the stadium from 13th December-26th December for repair works on the edifice.

But strange enough the repair works is not being done as the stadium has now been rented out to a private entity for a concert at the stadium.

Pictures emanating from the stadium shows persons arranging chairs and mounting other stuff for a planned event which is scheduled to take place very soon.

NSA notified the GFA to either reschedule matches that will be played during that period for the planned maintenance works to be done.

Four clubs who play at the Accra Sports Stadium will be affected namely; Legon Cities, Hearts of Oak, Great Olympics and Accra Lions.

The clubs may have to find alternative venue while the supposed planned renovation is carried out by the NSA or the GFA may be forced to reschedule matches of the four clubs which will adversely affect the Ghana Premier League

VIDEO:

?s=20