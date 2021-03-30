1 hour ago

Jay Bhad, a rapper well known for his affiliation to the Kumerica movement has leaked a video of himself receiving a blow job from an unidentified female adult.

The said incident happened on Monday, March 29, 2021, an incident which has since sparked reactions from many social media users and has eventually topped Twitter trends for hours.

The video clip which is less than ten seconds long captures the rapper with dreadlocks laying naked and enjoying the act from the female who could be seen in a black blouse with white stripes and braided pink hair.

Although it is unclear who filmed it, the frame opens with Jay Bhad's face and captures him with his upper teeth stuck on his lower lip before moving swiftly to capture how the unidentified female was rhythmically moving her head to satisfy his libido.

While the public expressed different views on the development, the rapper who appeared unperturbed took to Twitter and said "I only sex to release stress".

Jay Bhad featured on Yaw Tog's debut hit song 'Sore' as well as Kawabanga’s hit single 'Akatafo'. His debut 'Condemn' which features Cityboy, O'kenneth, Reggie, and Kwaku DMC has garnered over a million views on YouTube.

Source: Ghanaweb