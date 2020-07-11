15 minutes ago

A video of an Officer in Ghana Police Service uniform slapping a woman at a voters registration centre in the heat of an argument has gone viral on social media.

In the video sighted by GhanaWeb, the officer who could be seen engaging in a fierce argument with the middle-aged woman standing in a queue dished out a hefty slap on her left cheek causing her to lose her nose mask.

Although the cause of their argument could not be established, the officer can be heard warning the woman to be cautious less she incurs his wrath.

“If you want to show that you are a boss I will also show you that I am a boss…… you can’t just talk to me roughly,” the officer can be heard saying some seconds before the slap which caused bystanders to separate the two.

The video has since generated several comments on social media with several opinions being shared amidst anger towards the actions of the police officer.

Watch the video below:

Source: Ghanaweb.com