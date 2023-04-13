3 hours ago

Iddrisu Firdaus, also known as Shatta Bandle, who rose to internet fame in 2019 after claiming to be richer than African billionaire Aliko Dangote has generated a lot of buzz.

In a recent video posted on his Instagram account, Shatta Bandle can be seen wearing a faded cream sleeveless shirt and shorts while running on a treadmill barefoot.

Due to height and stature, the diminutive socialite seemed to be struggling to keep up with the slow pace of the machine, prompting some viewers to express concern about his fitness level.

It is unclear whether Shatta Bandle is aware of the potential hazards of running barefoot on a treadmill, as he had the camera focused on him.

The video has elicited numerous reactions on social media, with many expressing concern about Shatta Bandle's safety.

Despite some viewers' worries, others found the video amusing and praised Shatta Bandle for his comedic antics.

Read social media reactions below:

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Shatta Bandles (@shatta_bandle_)

Source: Ghanaweb