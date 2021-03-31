1 hour ago

A video making rounds on social media captured the moment a fuel dispenser caught fire while the attendant sold fuel into a bike.

Before the fire struck, the ‘okada’ rider was seen revving, despite the warning of turning off the engine before buying fuel.

Just as the pump attendant was done, the bike caught fire from beneath, leaving the filling station in flames.

The attendant, motor rider and some other persons close to the site took to their heels before the situation got out of hand.

