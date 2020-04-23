2 hours ago

An unidentified armed robber has been shot dead at Tema community 1 TDC junction by a policeman who engaged two armed robbers in a shootout on Thursday afternoon.

The incident occurred after the robbers attempted to snatch a vehicle at gunpoint from a Lebanese man who had been to the bank to withdraw some money.

According to sources, his partner who also tried to escape has currently been arrested by the police.

Meanwhile, the Lebanese victim Mr. Ali narrating the incident said the two crossed their car and tried to shoot them but the police officer following them opened fire on them adding that the incident happened within five minutes.

The incident attracted a large crowd of people from Tema Community One Sites one and four to the traffic light, while others followed to the Tema Community One Police Station to catch a glimpse of the dead robber.

