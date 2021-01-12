2 hours ago

Ghana winger Osei Barnes was on the score sheet for his Cyprus side Nea Salamina in a 2-0 win over Pafos in the First Division League on Monday.

The former Coimbra forward has been in fine form since moving to Cyprus and opened the scores with a delightful goal.

Barnes unleashed a bullet of a shot into the bottom left corner in the 25th minute after being teed up on the edge of the penalty box to make it one nil.

Nea Salamina added a second goal through Frenchman Mamadou Kamissoko in the second half of the game to make the results safe.

The former Pacos Ferreira coach has now scored two goals while providing five assists in 15 games this season.

Nea Salamina are 8th in the Cyprus First Division League.

VIDEO BELOW: